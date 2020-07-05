Hawaii football team about to be back together again

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Virtual becomes reality on Monday when the University of Hawaii football team begins NCAA-approved, organized workouts on the Manoa campus. Read more

Virtual becomes reality on Monday when the University of Hawaii football team begins NCAA-approved, organized workouts on the Manoa campus.

“Our guys are expected to get back to work,” head coach Todd Graham said. “The lockdown has been a challenge for everybody. The kids are ready. Being inactive, they’re kind of tired of that. At the same hand, we’ve had to do what we had to do to make sure we’re safe, and we’ve done that, and we’ll continue to do that. From my conversations with them through Zoom and through (video) meetings, they’re excited to get back and get back to work. They miss the team and they miss their teammates.”

The sessions will be limited to small groups at a time, no footballs will be allowed during the conditioning workouts, and the locker room will be restricted. But for the first time in 116 days — when the pandemic ended in-person workouts and meetings for NCAA teams — the UH football coaches will be allowed to attend their players’ workouts.

“It’s been a long time,” Graham said.

Graham, who was hired in January, had in-person contact with his players through mid-March, when UH shifted all the classes from the campus to online instruction. The shutdown led to the cancellation of the Warriors’ spring training and spring game. The Warriors have not had a single practice under Graham.

Early in the lockout, the coaches made sure the players had access to WiFi to participate in video-chat meetings. Workout plans were suggested for players depending on their access to training equipment. Some players relied on body-weight exercises, such as sit-ups and push-ups, to keep fit. Programs expanded as parks and beaches re-opened. In June, an NCAA ruling allowed the Warriors to set up by-appointment voluntary workouts.

Graham said the limitations have been a “challenge,” particularly for a new coaching staff. “Our whole foundation is to build positive relationships,” Graham said. “I think our coaches have done a good job of utilizing Zoom. We communicate with our guys by position coach. I’ll have a leadership council (of players) I’ll meet with once a week from Zoom. Then we have the mentor group that we’ve met with who are basically responsible for three other guys. We’ve done that.”

But Graham said he welcomes Monday’s start to in-person interaction with the players.

“I’m tired of Zoom and I’m tired of Facetime,” Graham said. “There’s only so much you can accomplish with that. …. Now we’ll be able to get them back out working out while practicing social distancing and being smart with what you do. There was only so many push-ups and sit-ups and running in place you can do in a lockdown.”

Graham said the on-field conditioning drills will be divided into small groups. For weight training, the stations will be at least 6 feet apart.

Beginning July 17, the Warriors will be allowed 20 hours each week for walk-through practices and team meetings. Training camp is set to open July 31.

Graham acknowledged the players have an understanding of the run-and-gun offense, which is rooted in UH’s run-and-shoot offense of the past two years, and multi-look defense.

“I think we’ve done what we can do without practicing,” Graham said. “A big part of (installation) is practicing. The applied part of it is huge. I don’t think we could have done much more than what we’ve done.”

Graham is optimistic the season will be played, including the Aug. 29 opener against Arizona in Tucson. “Obviously, there’s some spiking and things like that around the country,” Graham said. “I think that’s expected. I think we have a good plan in place. I’m a positive thinker. I know if it can be done safely, it’s something I’m looking forward to.”