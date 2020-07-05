comscore Hawaii men’s basketball maintains online connection | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii men’s basketball maintains online connection

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JANUARY 25 Hawaii head coach Eran Ganot has communicated with the Rainbow Warriors primarily through Zoom sessions and video chats during the pandemic.

    JAMM AQUINO / JANUARY 25

    Hawaii head coach Eran Ganot has communicated with the Rainbow Warriors primarily through Zoom sessions and video chats during the pandemic.

The offseason program will accelerate as the ’Bows target Aug. 1 as the reporting date. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up