Signs of Hawaiian Life - July 5, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – July 5, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • In January, Waikiki resident Nellie Lee was happy to find the Waikiki clothing store at the Serramonte Center in Daly City, Calif. She wrote that while the store specializes in women’s accessories, she came out ­empty-handed. Photo by Pat Godinez y Perez.

  • Kailua residents Tom and Nansie Van der Hout took a selfie by a street that reminded them of home while they were ­housesitting in Ocean Shores, Wash., in January. They wrote that there was a whole section of streets with Hawaiian names.

  • Greg Bowman of Waikiki enjoyed a snack with his grandnieces Brooke and Riley O’Brien at Kona Ice truck in Solomons Island, Md., in July. Photo by Nannette Mount.

  • Karen Yamamoto and Donna Hayashida found the Hawaiian Poke Bowl restaurant in Antwerp, Belgium, in November. Photo by Ken Hayashida.

  • While in Sapporo, Japan, for the Snow Festival in ­February, Derek Y. Baba of Hawaii Kai stumbled on a Hawaiian restaurant.

  • Kapolei residents Bill and Pat Goding discovered a giant shaka sculpture at the Single Fin bar in Bali, Indonesia, in January. Photo by Karen Eclavea.

