comscore Column: Too few voter service centers guarantees voter suppression | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Too few voter service centers guarantees voter suppression

  • By Dawn Morais Webster
  • Today
  • Updated 2:49 a.m.
  • DAWN WEBSTER

    DAWN WEBSTER

This past Sunday, the Star-Advertiser carried an insert detailing the location of the Voter Service Centers (VSC) for those who want to vote in-person, exercise their right of same-day voter registration, drop off their ballots, or seek help with voting. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Youth power: Learn from Arkansas’ digital economy quest

Scroll Up