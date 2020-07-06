comscore Proposed solar farms could power 200,000 Hawaii homes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Proposed solar farms could power 200,000 Hawaii homes

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.

About a dozen solar farm developers are preparing to soon hold community meetings about plans that could power around 200,000 Hawaii homes with photovoltaic panels covering more than 3,000 acres on three islands. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii real estate sales: June 1-5, 2020

Scroll Up