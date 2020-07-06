Honolulu Marathon adds virtual events while maintaining hope for December’s races
By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM / DEC. 2017
“I think we’ve got a chance. More than a puncher’s chance.”
Jim Barahal
Honolulu Marathon president, on holding the race as scheduled in December
STAR-ADVERTISER / DEC. 8, 2019
Titus Ekiru, middle, won his second Honolulu Marathon in record time on Dec. 8 and posed with runner-up Wilson Chebet, left, and third-place Edwin Kipngetich Koech at the finish line at Kapiolani Park.
STAR-ADVERTISER / DEC. 8, 2019
Edwin Kipngetich Koech, right, led the field of elite runners at the start of the 47th Honolulu Marathon on Dec. 8 on Ala Moana Boulevard. Kipngetich Koech eventually crossed the finish line at Kapiolani Park in third place.