Honolulu Marathon adds virtual events while maintaining hope for December’s races

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM / DEC. 2017 <strong>“I think we’ve got a chance. More than a puncher’s chance.”</strong> <strong>Jim Barahal</strong> <em>Honolulu Marathon president, on holding the race as scheduled in December</em>

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / DEC. 8, 2019 Titus Ekiru, middle, won his second Honolulu Marathon in record time on Dec. 8 and posed with runner-up Wilson Chebet, left, and third-place Edwin Kipngetich Koech at the finish line at Kapiolani Park.

    Titus Ekiru, middle, won his second Honolulu Marathon in record time on Dec. 8 and posed with runner-up Wilson Chebet, left, and third-place Edwin Kipngetich Koech at the finish line at Kapiolani Park.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / DEC. 8, 2019 Edwin Kipngetich Koech, right, led the field of elite runners at the start of the 47th Honolulu Marathon on Dec. 8 on Ala Moana Boulevard. Kipngetich Koech eventually crossed the finish line at Kapiolani Park in third place.

    Edwin Kipngetich Koech, right, led the field of elite runners at the start of the 47th Honolulu Marathon on Dec. 8 on Ala Moana Boulevard. Kipngetich Koech eventually crossed the finish line at Kapiolani Park in third place.

Despite COVID-19, the Honolulu Marathon is going to happen Dec. 13, according to the event’s president. Read more

