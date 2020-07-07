comscore Police reform bill passes; law would require county departments to disclose identity of an officer upon suspension | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Police reform bill passes; law would require county departments to disclose identity of an officer upon suspension

  • By Leila Fujimori and Kevin Dayton lfujimori@staradvertiser.com kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM SHOPO members gathered Monday at the state Capitol to protest the police reform bill.

    SHOPO members gathered Monday at the state Capitol to protest the police reform bill.

The Legislature passed a police reform bill Monday that would make public the identities of police officers who have been suspended or discharged, putting them on equal footing with other public agency employees. Read more

