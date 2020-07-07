Police reform bill passes; law would require county departments to disclose identity of an officer upon suspension
- By Leila Fujimori and Kevin Dayton lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
kdayton@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:23 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
SHOPO members gathered Monday at the state Capitol to protest the police reform bill.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree