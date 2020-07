Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Except for one version, clip-on spoon rests do the job well and are heat-resistant.

While at The Compleat Kitchen at Kahala Mall, I noticed several utensil holders that attach themselves to pots and pans. My stovetop is small and doesn’t have space for a spoon rest, and I don’t have counterspace around the stove either. I thought one of the tiny gadgets would be my savior.

I bought the cheapest and simplest-looking, the Joie Clip-On Spoon Rest, for $6.50. While I liked the cuteness of Zeal’s Clip to Pan Handy Spoon Rest — its clip is shaped like a pair of hands — I didn’t need to pay an extra $5.50 for it. I debated buying a couple of Joie rests, because sometimes I do use more than one pot, but decided on just one … for now. That was a good decision.

Back in my tiny kitchen I began making a lemon sauce for pasta. I dropped butter into the pan to melt, attached the gadget and set the spoon in the clip. I could have used another spoon rest on my pasta pot, but I was happy with my purchase … until it was time to clean up.

The gadget did fulfill its purpose of holding my spoon. But once the pan cooled, I couldn’t remove the gadget — the heat had fused the sides of the clip together.

While washing up I thought it might be good to have the spoon rest permanently attached; that way I would never misplace it. But then I realized I would never be able to cover the pan. So I reheated the pan and the gadget easily came off. I set it aside to be used another day.

But when another day came I couldn’t squeeze the clip open. The two sides of the clamp were stuck to each other. I couldn’t believe such an item was being sold. How did it pass the testing process? Was I doing something wrong? But a few reviews posted on amazon.com cited the same problem.

The instructions say the clip “fits on most pots.” It doesn’t warn that too high heat will damage the clip.

I headed back to The Compleat Kitchen and bought the three other, more expensive, spoon rest clips. They all worked perfectly. I guess I should have spent the extra money the first time.

Do they work?: Yes

Pros: Except for the Joie version, the clips do the job well and are heat-resistant. My favorite is the lobster claw-shaped Trudeau Flex SS Pot Clip, which held my cooking tools best. I also liked Norpro’s Grip-Ez Pot Clip.

Cons: The Joie clip can fuse to pots and pans.

Cost and availability: $6.50 for the Joie; $9.50 for the others at The Compleat Kitchen in Kahala Mall

Worth it?: Not the Joie. Spend the extra money and buy any of the other clip-ons.

