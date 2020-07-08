Hilo eatery upholds Lebanese traditions
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY TABARAKA LEBANESE FOOD
Fares Boughanem, right, has opened Tabaraka in Hilo with operations manager Olivia Grodzka.
-
COURTESY TABARAKA LEBANESE FOOD
Items from the Lebanese menu at Tabaraja: a falafel plate, left, and the Deluxe Maza Plate, with fries topped with a spice blend.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree