Crave

Mr. Wada’s mochiko chicken is an ‘Iolani School’s phenomenon

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 8:23 p.m.

  • Once a month, the hungry masses at 'Iolani School race to the cafeteria for their own finger-lickin' fried chicken, but theirs is called Mr. Wada's Mochiko Chicken.

  • COURTESY IOLANI SCHOOL Kevin Wada is general manager of ‘Iolani School’s food vendor, Sodexo Hawaii.

    Kevin Wada is general manager of ‘Iolani School’s food vendor, Sodexo Hawaii.

  • COURTESY IOLANI SCHOOL Crisp pieces of Mr. Wada’s Mochiko Chicken are ready for serving in the ‘Iolani School cafeteria. It takes four days to prepare the 1,000 portions needed to meet demand.

    Crisp pieces of Mr. Wada’s Mochiko Chicken are ready for serving in the ‘Iolani School cafeteria. It takes four days to prepare the 1,000 portions needed to meet demand.

Once a month, the hungry masses at ‘Iolani School race to the cafeteria for their own finger-lickin’ fried chicken, but theirs is called Mr. Wada’s Mochiko Chicken. Read more

