comscore Lawmaker honored at memorial service held at state Capitol | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lawmaker honored at memorial service held at state Capitol

  • By Cassie Ordonio cordonio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:29 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. David Ige, left, House Speaker Scott K. Saiki, state Rep. Gregg Takayama and Linda Chu Takayama, Ige’s chief of staff, recognized state Sen. Breene Harimoto during a memorial service Tuesday at the state Capitol.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Gov. David Ige, left, House Speaker Scott K. Saiki, state Rep. Gregg Takayama and Linda Chu Takayama, Ige’s chief of staff, recognized state Sen. Breene Harimoto during a memorial service Tuesday at the state Capitol.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Cheryl Harimoto, widow of state Sen. Breene Harimoto, entered Senate chambers Tuesday with son Kevin, who carried his father’s ashes. Two other sons, Kasey and Kerry, followed.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Cheryl Harimoto, widow of state Sen. Breene Harimoto, entered Senate chambers Tuesday with son Kevin, who carried his father’s ashes. Two other sons, Kasey and Kerry, followed.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Lei and flowers surround a portrait of state Sen. Breene Harimoto.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Lei and flowers surround a portrait of state Sen. Breene Harimoto.

Precautions to curb the spread of COVID-19 might have kept crowds of mourners away from Tuesday’s memorial service for state Sen. Breene Harimoto at the state Capitol, but legislative colleagues and other officials were there to offer ample praise for a man they described as humble and courageous. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Treasury Department sends letters reminding people to activate stimulus debit cards

Scroll Up