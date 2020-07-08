Lawmaker honored at memorial service held at state Capitol
By Cassie Ordonio cordonio@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:29 a.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Gov. David Ige, left, House Speaker Scott K. Saiki, state Rep. Gregg Takayama and Linda Chu Takayama, Ige’s chief of staff, recognized state Sen. Breene Harimoto during a memorial service Tuesday at the state Capitol.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Cheryl Harimoto, widow of state Sen. Breene Harimoto, entered Senate chambers Tuesday with son Kevin, who carried his father’s ashes. Two other sons, Kasey and Kerry, followed.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lei and flowers surround a portrait of state Sen. Breene Harimoto.