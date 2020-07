Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The American Red Cross announced the selection of Diane Peters-Nguyen as the new regional chief executive officer for the Pacific Islands Region; the region includes Hawaii, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa. She has more than 25 years of experience in planning and implementation, revenue development, philanthropic partnerships, marketing and communications, volunteer management and working with diverse teams. She most recently had a career as vice president of advancement at Chaminade over the past 12 years.

