comscore U.S. steps up firepower as China consolidates gains in South China Sea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

U.S. steps up firepower as China consolidates gains in South China Sea

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.

The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier strike groups observed Independence Day demonstrating “unmatched sea power” while conducting dual-carrier operations in the South China Sea, the Navy said, as military muscle flexing continues on both sides of growing discord in the region. Read more

