Former UH AD Jay hired by Big West

Former University of Hawaii athletic director Ben Jay has been hired as the chief financial officer of the Big West Conference, according to a listing on the league’s website.

He replaces Rob Halvaks, who retired last month.

Jay spent more than two years at UH before leaving in 2015. He had been a senior associate athletic director at Ohio State before coming to UH. He has also worked at the Pac-12 and been AD at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco.