Former UH AD Jay hired by Big West

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Former University of Hawaii athletic director Ben Jay has been hired as the chief financial officer of the Big West Conference, according to a listing on the league’s website. Read more

