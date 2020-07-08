Hawaii Beat | Sports Former UH AD Jay hired by Big West By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Former University of Hawaii athletic director Ben Jay has been hired as the chief financial officer of the Big West Conference, according to a listing on the league’s website. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Former University of Hawaii athletic director Ben Jay has been hired as the chief financial officer of the Big West Conference, according to a listing on the league’s website. He replaces Rob Halvaks, who retired last month. Jay spent more than two years at UH before leaving in 2015. He had been a senior associate athletic director at Ohio State before coming to UH. He has also worked at the Pac-12 and been AD at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. Previous Story Television and radio - July 7, 2020 Next Story Television and radio - July 8, 2020