Hawaii News

General gets fourth star, takes over command of Pacific Air Forces

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.
  • COURTESY AIR FORCE Gen. Kenneth Wilsbach, new Pacific Air Forces commander, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony Wednesday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

    COURTESY AIR FORCE

A command pilot with 71 combat missions and eight prior Pacific postings — including most recently as deputy commander of U.S. Forces Korea — took over as head of Pacific Air Forces Wednesday in command of approximately 46,000 airmen serving mainly in Hawaii, Japan, Korea, Alaska and Guam. Read more

