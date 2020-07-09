General gets fourth star, takes over command of Pacific Air Forces

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A command pilot with 71 combat missions and eight prior Pacific postings — including most recently as deputy commander of U.S. Forces Korea — took over as head of Pacific Air Forces Wednesday in command of approximately 46,000 airmen serving mainly in Hawaii, Japan, Korea, Alaska and Guam.

Gen. Kenneth “Cruiser” Wilsbach pinned on his fourth star and assumed command from Gen. Charles “CQ” Brown Jr. at a coronavirus-impacted change of command that was livestreamed and attended in person at the Hickam Officers’ Club by several dozen family and key personnel.

Brown said he was honored by the trust placed in him “to lead in the Department of Defense’s priority theater — the Indo-Pacific.” The region is in the throes of a “great power” competition with China and Russia and dealing with an ongoing North Korean threat.

“When I travel I often repeat that phrase, partly for those who are not in the Indo-Pacific so they understand how important it is out here,” the F-16 pilot added.

In a month, Brown, who has been at the helm of the Hawaii command for two years, will take over as the first African American Air Force chief of staff.

Gen. David Goldfein, the current chief of staff, and Adm. Phil Davidson, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command on Oahu, both spoke at the command change ceremony, where Brown was lauded for his success.

“His leadership over the past two years demonstrates his unique ability to innovate, to inspire and to impress,” Davidson said.

Brown’s efforts led to an increase in F-35 stealth fighter capability by the United States, Australia and South Korea and helped deter aggression in the Indo- Pacific, he said.

“His efforts paved the way for multiple airfield construction projects in strategic locations west of the international date line, enhancing our (force) posture through the dispersal of combat airpower in Oceania and in Southeast Asia,” Davidson said.

Brown also was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal, which read, in part:

“Under Gen. Brown’s steadfast leadership, a new joint United States Indo- Pacific Command mission was developed to mitigate the People’s Republic of China’s aggressive posture throughout the Indo-Pacific. Gen. Brown developed this joint solution to counter China’s long-range bomber flights that threaten the United States’ territories and interests, strengthening the United States positions in the region.”

Pacific Air Forces later said the joint (meaning more than one service) Indo-Pacific mission was referenced at an unclassified level and that due to operational security reasons, no further details could be provided.

“No different from the day I took command, and every day I’ve been in command, I’ve been extremely honored, blessed and proud to serve as the 34th commander of Pacific Air Forces,” Brown said at the ceremony.

Goldfein called Wilsbach “one of the most seasoned combat-proven leaders in our long blue line.”

Wilsbach has more than 5,000 hours in the F-15C, MC-12 and F-22A and flew combat missions in operations Northern Watch, Southern Watch and Enduring Freedom. He noted this is the fourth time he’s been assigned to Hawaii.

Wilsbach said he’ll have several focus areas, including readiness and resilience of the force. “Secondly, we’ll put some emphasis on working with our allies and partners to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific theater,” and support will be provided to airmen and their families, he said.

“Lastly, we will pay a lot of attention and put a lot of effort (into) coordinating and cooperating and working with the other component commanders” including maritime, ground and special operations, he said.