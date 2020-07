Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Finance Factors, the locally owned depository financial services loan company, has announced several promotions:

>> Dixon Bautista was promoted from assistant vice president and IT manager to vice president and IT manager. He joined Finance Factors in 2008 and previously worked at Hoike Networks, Atlas Insurance Agency and Heller Ehrman White & McAuliffe LLP (Menlo Park, Calif.).

>> David Miyasato has been promoted from assistant vice president and branch administrator to vice president and branch administrator. He joined the company in 2008 as an accountant in Finance Administration. He became a financial analyst in 2009 and a senior financial analyst in 2013. He then assumed the responsibilities for branch administration in 2018 and was soon promoted to assistant vice president and branch administrator.

