comscore The state’s new stadium might bring big dollars if it sells its naming rights to a sponsor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

The state’s new stadium might bring big dollars if it sells its naming rights to a sponsor

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Aloha Stadium is on its way out, but whether its replacement keeps the same name is up in the air.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Aloha Stadium is on its way out, but whether its replacement keeps the same name is up in the air.

What’s in a stadium name? If it is Aloha Stadium, there is tradition, deep cultural significance and, perhaps, millions of dollars in desperately needed revenue surrounding the rising issue of whether to sell naming rights for the successor to the crumbling 45-year-old facility. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up