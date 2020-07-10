Hu Honua bioenergy project fails to get PUC approval
- By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
HONUA OLA BIOENERGY / 2019
The Honua Ola Bioenergy plant on Hawaii island would produce 21.5 megawatts of power. The plant formerly burned sugar cane waste material and coal.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree