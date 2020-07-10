comscore Hu Honua bioenergy project fails to get PUC approval | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hu Honua bioenergy project fails to get PUC approval

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • HONUA OLA BIOENERGY / 2019 The Honua Ola Bioenergy plant on Hawaii island would produce 21.5 megawatts of power. The plant formerly burned sugar cane waste material and coal.

    HONUA OLA BIOENERGY / 2019

The state Public Utilities Commission has rejected a request from Hawaii Electric Light Co., the Big Island power company, to waive competitive bidding on the long-stalled and nearly completed $350 million Hu Honua Biomass Project. Read more

