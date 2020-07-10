comscore Trio of Chinese companies leave their mark on Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Trio of Chinese companies leave their mark on Hawaii

  • By Bob Sigall
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Lai Fong Tom Au opened her first retail store in Chinatown in 1934.

    Lai Fong Tom Au opened her first retail store in Chinatown in 1934.

  • COURTESY LINDA LOUIE King Tsin was a popular Northern Chinese restaurant on King Street from 1974 to 2005.

    COURTESY LINDA LOUIE

    King Tsin was a popular Northern Chinese restaurant on King Street from 1974 to 2005.

  • COURTESY ALIKA MAU William “Bill” Mau and wife Jean sit in front of the hot dog stand at Kuhio Beach that launched their business empire. Bill Mau’s life is a rags-to-riches story. He was born to a Chinese immigrant father, grew up in a Waikiki shack and later opened the hot dog stand. He saved and invested, and eventually purchased and developed the land that would turn into the Waikiki Shopping Plaza and Waikiki Business Plaza.

    COURTESY ALIKA MAU

    William “Bill” Mau and wife Jean sit in front of the hot dog stand at Kuhio Beach that launched their business empire. Bill Mau’s life is a rags-to-riches story. He was born to a Chinese immigrant father, grew up in a Waikiki shack and later opened the hot dog stand. He saved and invested, and eventually purchased and developed the land that would turn into the Waikiki Shopping Plaza and Waikiki Business Plaza.

Readers asked me about a few Chinese-owned businesses recently. About 120 years ago over half the small businesses in Hawaii were owned by Chinese entrepreneurs. Read more

Previous Story
Gov. Ige appoints Bennette Misalucha to the late Breene Harimoto’s Hawaii Senate seat

Scroll Up