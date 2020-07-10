Trio of Chinese companies leave their mark on Hawaii
By Bob Sigall
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Lai Fong Tom Au opened her first retail store in Chinatown in 1934.
COURTESY LINDA LOUIE
King Tsin was a popular Northern Chinese restaurant on King Street from 1974 to 2005.
COURTESY ALIKA MAU
William “Bill” Mau and wife Jean sit in front of the hot dog stand at Kuhio Beach that launched their business empire. Bill Mau’s life is a rags-to-riches story. He was born to a Chinese immigrant father, grew up in a Waikiki shack and later opened the hot dog stand. He saved and invested, and eventually purchased and developed the land that would turn into the Waikiki Shopping Plaza and Waikiki Business Plaza.