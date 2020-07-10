comscore Bill fails for New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Bill fails for New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The new New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District, a project that was pledged to be delivered on time and on budget, will likely be none of those things after a key bill was pronounced dead in the Legislature Thursday due to a “monumental error” in language. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up