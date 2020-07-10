Waianae’s Max Holloway will make more history on the UFC’s first Fight Island card in Abu Dhabi

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Anyone. Anytime. Anywhere. It’s a mantra echoed by elite fighters everywhere, but Waianae’s Max Holloway lives it. Read more

Anyone. Anytime. Anywhere.

It’s a mantra echoed by elite fighters everywhere, but Waianae’s Max Holloway lives it.

Holloway (21-5) will take on Alexander Volkanovski (21-1) in the co-main event UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi. The main card for the pay-per-view bouts will begin at 6 a.m. Sunday in the United Arab Emirates and 4 p.m. Hawaii time on Saturday, making it seem like he will have to roll out of bed for a scrap on the beach.

“I’ll probably make the walk around 8 or 8:30 a.m., that’s probably the craziest thing to me,” Holloway said. “It’s the first time ever that I had to force myself to sleep during the day like a vampire and wake up at night. Maybe that’s why I had to grow my hair like Dracula.”

Holloway will be looking to regain the UFC featherweight belt he lost to Volkanovski by unanimous decision in December. The rematch was slated for April in Volkanovski’s native Australia but became the first event at Fight Island when the Coronavirus pandemic hit. Holloway ruled the division for two years and three title defenses. The adage that you have to knock out the champion to take the crown doesn’t resonate with one of the sport’s all-time greats as he repeatedly has referred to Volkanovski as “the champion.”

“I’ve got five titles at home,” Holloway said. “Five titles in my closet and they are just chilling there and probably collecting dust. This guy can beat me two more times and he’s not going to have as much titles as me. It’s just another fight.”

Volkanovski has not lost a fight since 2013 with 18 straight victories, but neither fighter has stopped an opponent since 2018. In a strange twist, Holloway says the champion called him out for the rematch. Volkanovski says Holloway was the only option the UFC gave him, but he eagerly accepted the immediate rematch.

“There are still some people who think Max is the best,” Volkanovski said. “He’s not, and I will get to prove that this weekend. I want to leave no doubt in anyone’s mind.”

Kailua’s Martin Day (8-3) is scheduled to fight on the undercard against Davey Grant (9-4).