Huge 'You Run 808' mural encourages Hawaii voter registration | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Huge ‘You Run 808’ mural encourages Hawaii voter registration

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM A building-size message Friday on the west wall at 1150 S. King St. tells voters that they run Hawaii.

    A building-size message Friday on the west wall at 1150 S. King St. tells voters that they run Hawaii.

A large mural with the words “VOTE! YOU RUN 808” in a bold black font over a white background was painted on the Ewa-side wall of the eleven50 Building earlier this week. The mural also features a Hawaiian flag running across the bottom. Read more

