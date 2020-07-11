comscore Hawaii is left in a lurch when the Pac-12 decides to stay in house this football season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii is left in a lurch when the Pac-12 decides to stay in house this football season

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii running back Miles Reed dives for yardage between Arizona cornerback Bobby Wolfe and safety Troy Young during a game on Aug. 24 at Aloha Stadium.

The University of Hawaii had a lot of Mountain West Conference company in its financial misery when the Pac-12 Conference announced Friday it would only play in-conference games in football, women’s volleyball and soccer this fall. Read more

