Grandson of Elvis Presley dies at age 27 in California

  • By Associated Press
  • Today

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / JAN. 8, 2010

    Benjamin Keough, the grandson of Elvis Presley, has died at age 27. Keough, right, is seen here at age 18 with (from left) his sister Riley Keough, grandmother Priscilla Presley, and mother Lisa Marie Presley in 2010 at a ceremony commemorating Elvis Presley’s 75th birthday in Memphis, Tenn.

LOS ANGELES >> The son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27.

Presley’s representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement Sunday to The Associated Press that she was “heartbroken” after learning about the death of her son Benjamin Keough. He is the grandson of the late Elvis Presley.

TMZ reports that Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound today in Calabasas, Calif.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” Widynowski said in the statement. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Presley had Keough and a now 31-year-old daughter with her former husband Danny Keough. She also had twins from another marriage.

