comscore Column: Dems, rise up for affordable housing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Dems, rise up for affordable housing

  • By Michael Markrich
  • Today
  • Updated 12:13 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Ahe Group president and CEO Makani Maeva speaks to an overflow crowd during a community meeting at Kailua District Park on June 12.

    Ahe Group president and CEO Makani Maeva speaks to an overflow crowd during a community meeting at Kailua District Park on June 12.

In June, nearly 400 appeared at a Kailua Neighborhood Board meeting willing to risk their lives in the cramped recreation center, for a threat they deemed greater than a life-threatening pandemic: affordable housing for young families, single mothers and the elderly. Read more

