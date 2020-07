Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I have been closely following the Native Hawaiian homestead litigation for decades and I am thrilled the Hawaii Supreme Court justices unanimously fault the state of Hawaii for mismanaging the Hawaiian land trust since it took over management in 1959 upon statehood (“Justices fault state for mismanaging Hawaiian land trust,” Star-Advertiser, July 1).

This has always been an egregious situation. I am in full agreement with attorney Carl Varady’s statement that this decision is, “a monumental testament to justice as a general matter and fairness for Native Hawaiians in this process.”

Being no stranger to mismanagement and breaches of a trust, I am comforted by the thought that truth and justice will eventually prevail.

Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawananakoa

Nuuanu

Zoning codes protect residential character

Although it is true that the Kawainui Street affordable housing project site is “immediately adjacent to Kailua’s commercial district,” the fact remains the site itself is not within an area currently zoned for this type of housing development (“More low-cost housing for Kailua, isles,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, July 1). Rather, it is in a residential-zoned neighborhood of single family, low-rise homes.

Zoning boundaries in Kailua exist for a reason. Kailua’s urban core, in which apartment, business, and business-mixed-use-zoned development is allowed, has a well-defined boundary separating it from the surrounding residential-zoned neighborhoods.

The Kailua community has long recognized the need for, and would welcome, affordable housing. However, a project of this specific magnitude, which requires extreme zoning exemptions for height, setbacks, density and parking given its residential-zoned location, is not an acceptable option. Zoning codes currently in place for this site are there to protect its low-rise, low-density character.

Allowing these concessions sets an alarming precedent that will compromise the future quality and character of all of our residential neighborhoods.

Bobbie Romero

Kailua

Clear high school for younger pupils’ use

Regarding public schools reopening in August: I wonder if there is some way, for the most part, to keep the high school kids (or at least the sophomores/ juniors/seniors) home and mostly online. Certainly there would be instances to have them on campus, but perhaps on specified afternoons. Then take some of the middle-school and fifth- and sixth-grade classes from nearby campuses and spread them out in the newly vacant high school classrooms, allowing for better social distancing for all students (and theoretically, allowing the schools to maintain staffing levels).

For bus drivers, teachers, students, parents and principals, it would be rather crazy and take a lot of work to organize. But while it would be a big headache, it might help ease the issue of spacing and better maintain the health of everyone on campus.

Puanani Akaka

Kaneohe

Enable safe visits at senior living facilities

Most of Hawaii’s seniors (including my own mother) are in smaller senior care homes, according to John McDermott, the state’s long-term care ombudsman, who recently spoke on Hawaii Public Radio’s The Conversation. The guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are geared toward larger facilities.

As we move toward more funding for these homes, we also must address the effect this is having on our seniors’ mental and emotional health. Without local guidance and funding, each home is making its own rules, and families are left facing a blanket no-visitor policy.

This cannot become the solution to the problem.

Senior facilities across the country that recognize this emotional need have already put in place “safe zones” for families to come visit their loved ones who have essentially been in lockdown since March.

I do not have all the answers; no one does. But not being allowed to see my mother until she is on her deathbed should not be one of them.

Nancy Schnur

Kailua

Waikiki event keeps folks moving outside

Lt. Gov. Josh Green sees the Kalakaua “Open Street” Sunday events, that have now been running for a month on Sundays, as a “terrible mistake” (“Hawaii officials urge the public to not let their guard down as the state marks its highest daily increase in new cases,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, July 8). If he has information linking them to the transmission of COVID-19 — as with certain gyms, for example — he should make that known, and the mayor and event sponsors should take notice and pause or end the events.

Otherwise, participating in an outdoor event where I have personally observed folks mostly masked, moving and maintaining social distance, is surely preferable to privately partying in close proximity. Or as the mayor so eloquently put it, a great way to get your yayas out.

Nat Pak

Kaimuki

