K-Drama: Ji-sun’s deep sorrow puzzles family on ‘That’s the Way It Is’

This week’s synopses

“That’s the Way It Is”

Episode 11

6:40 p.m. today

Ji-sun sheds tears at the thought of Seung-gyun, who had sacrificed his life for her. Min-ho and the family are puzzled with seeing ­Ji-sun cry so hard. Na-young tries her best to comfort ­Ji-sun and cries alongside her. Meanwhile, Se-hyun goes to find Yoo-ri.

Episode 12

7:45 p.m. today

Soo-mi goes to visit Min-ho’s store with some sweet rice bread, but Min-ho feels guilty for receiving so much from Soo-mi without much in return. Hye-kyung is embarrassed with the mention of Yu-ri’s son-in-law.

“Good Casting”

Episode 13

7:45 p.m. Monday

Chan-mi is obsessed with the man in the video believed to be Michael. Seok-ho proposes that the team share information with him. Meanwhile, Woo-won’s memory is restored and Mr. Myeong schemes to push out Seok-ho.

Episode 14

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Chan-mi and company have Myeong Gye-cheol in custody but cannot find Seo Guk-hwan. Meanwhile, Mi-soon enlists the help of Chan-mi and Ye-eun to help avenge her daughter against her aggressors. Finally, after years of searching, Chan-mi finally learns who Michael is.

“Backstreet Rookie”

Episode 3

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

As Dae-hyun lives through his worst nightmare, Saet-byul is eager to catch the students who had stolen items from the store. Saet-byul hopes this will help make her an official employee at Dae-hyun’s convenience store. Dae-hyun feels excited to meet his girlfriend, Yeon-joo’s, parents for the first time. However, Yeon-joo feels uncomfortable about the meeting.

Episode 4

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Dae-hyun misunderstands Saet-byul’s actions toward Yeon-joo and decides to fire her as a part-timer. Saet-byul feels that Dae-hyun will never understand her true feelings and what really happened.

“Return of Bok Dan-ji”

Episodes 85-86

7:45 p.m. Friday

Seo-jin’s mother is shocked after seeing the paternity test from Dan-ji and Chairman Shin. Ye-won watches over Seo-jin as she lays passed out from a night of heavy drinking.

Episodes 87-88

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Seo-jin awakes from her drunken slumber and finds herself in a hospital. Just as Dan-ji pressures Hwa-young to tell her the truth about the accident, Seo-jin shows up in front of them.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.