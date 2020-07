Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Take a brown or black marker (or crayon) to draw diagonal lines forming diamond shapes on the yellow cardstock. You can draw dots in the center of the diamonds for added detail.

Supplies:

>> Clean empty toilet paper or paper towel rolls (approximately 4-1/2 inches tall)*

>> 4 1/2-by-6-inch piece yellow cardstock*

>> 6-by-8-1/2-inch piece green cardstock

>> Brown or black marker, crayon, etc.

>> 1/4-inch double-stick tape

>> Tissue paper

>> Small treats

*Note: Measure your paper roll. If it is not 4-1/2 inches tall, adjust the size of your yellow cardstock

Tools:

Paper trimmer

Scissors

Instructions:

1. Take a brown or black marker (or crayon) to draw diagonal lines forming diamond shapes on the yellow cardstock. You can draw dots in the center of the diamonds for added detail.

2. Take the yellow cardstock and wrap it around the clean paper roll. Use the double-stick tape to adhere to the roll, making sure to the overlap the ends.

3. Pinch the sides of one end, creasing well. Open tube. Turn the tube a quarter turn and pinch the ends in the cross direction and crease well. You should have crease marks at the north, south, east and west of the end of the tube. Repeat with the other end of the tube. Set the tube aside.

4. Take the green cardstock and snip angle cuts along one 8-1/2-inch edge, about halfway down.

5. Roll the green cardstock up.

6. Cut about 1 inch off the bottom of the crown.

7. Pull down the leaves, trimming tips if needed. Shape and form the crown.

8. On one end of the tube, push in the pinched edges to form a closure and push the rolled-up green cardstock into the center of the closure for the pineapple crown.

9. From the open bottom, fill the tube with treats from the other end, wrapping in tissue paper if you want.

10. Push in the pinched edges to form a closure. Test to see if the pineapple stands up straight and adjust the bottom as needed.

For more craft ideas, visit benfranklinhawaii.com.