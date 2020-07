Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“Goodbye, Friend! Hello, Friend!”

By Cori Doerrfeld

Two best friends understand that saying goodbye to one experience means saying hello to the next, but that does not make it easier when one friend has to move away. Available as an e-book.

Ages 4-8

“The Boy and Girl Who Broke the World”

By Amy Reed

In the near future, seniors Lydia and Billy form an unlikely friendship when their high schools are merged, bonding over their Washington town’s weird history and their unusual families.

Ages 14 and up