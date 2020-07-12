comscore Ferd Lewis: Like football, Hawaii volleyball will likely take a scheduling hit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Ferd Lewis: Like football, Hawaii volleyball will likely take a scheduling hit

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii players celebrated match point against San Diego in the second round of the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at the Stan Sheriff Center last Dec. 7. The Wahine swept the Toreros to advance to the regionals in Madison, Wis., where they lost to Nebraska to finish the season 26-4.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii players celebrated match point against San Diego in the second round of the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at the Stan Sheriff Center last Dec. 7. The Wahine swept the Toreros to advance to the regionals in Madison, Wis., where they lost to Nebraska to finish the season 26-4.

Now that the University of Hawaii’s football schedule has blown up in front of us this week, you have to wonder if that ticking sound in the background is coming from Rainbow Wahine volleyball. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up