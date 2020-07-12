comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life — July 12, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life — July 12, 2020

  • At the start of their Christmas Market River Cruise in December, Karen ­Ogitani and her husband stopped at Burgerheart Nurnberg in Nuremberg, Germany, to get out of the cold. They spotted a Big Kahuna burger on the menu. Photo by Wendell Ogitani.

  • Marcy Kuwazaki spotted the Ekolu shoe store at the Ario Mall in Sapporo, Japan, in February. Ekolu is the Hawaiian word for “three.” The store clerk said the owner had traveled to Hawaii and liked the word. Photo by Greg Kuwazaki.

  • Edmund Young found a taste of home at Kealoha’s BBQ truck in downtown Denver, Colo., in February. Photo by Mia Cho.

  • Amy Monk came across the Mahalo Snack Shack while exploring the historic central district of Panama City, Panama, in February. Photo by David Monk.

  • Sky Griffith spotted the Aloha Hawaii restaurant in Montreal in January. Photo by Chad Griffith.

  • While in Perth, Australia, in December, James Gushiken, left, and Myra Gushiken found the Pink Pineapple Hawaiian BBQ restaurant. Photo by Bryan Gushiken.

  • Duane Takamine discovered a display for Ohana Mahaalo, a line of fragrance and skin care products, at a shop in Oimachi Station, Tokyo, in October. Photo by Allison Lee-Takamine.

