Critically endangered plant from Kahoolawe gets new life with more than 20 seedlings
- By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:22 a.m.
MARK LADAO / MLADAO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Horticulturist Anna Palomino takes a tray of Kanaloa kahoolawensis seedlings from an old bird cage. She is caring for the 23 seedlings, all of which germinated within the last three months, above.
COURTESY ANNA PALOMINO
A heart-shaped seed of a Kanaloa kahoolawensis compared with the size of a seed pod.
COURTESY ANNA PALOMINO
Kanaloa kahoolawensis, above, produces a “globose” head of flowers. If female flowers are present and pollinated by male flowers, green seed pods grow out of the head.
MARK LADAO / MLADAO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Horticulturist Anna Palomino is housing a wild Kanaloa kahoolawensis plant along with its cuttings at her Maui home.
