Hawaii News

Critically endangered plant from Kahoolawe gets new life with more than 20 seedlings

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:22 a.m.
  • MARK LADAO / MLADAO@STARADVERTISER.COM Horticulturist Anna Palomino takes a tray of Kanaloa kahoolawensis seedlings from an old bird cage. She is caring for the 23 seedlings, all of which germinated within the last three months, above.

  • COURTESY ANNA PALOMINO A heart-shaped seed of a Kanaloa kahoolawensis compared with the size of a seed pod.

  • COURTESY ANNA PALOMINO Kanaloa kahoolawensis, above, produces a “globose” head of flowers. If female flowers are present and pollinated by male flowers, green seed pods grow out of the head.

  • MARK LADAO / MLADAO@STARADVERTISER.COM Horticulturist Anna Palomino is housing a wild Kanaloa kahoolawensis plant along with its cuttings at her Maui home.

Since April 14, 23 seeds from the Kanaloa kahoolawensis, a critically endangered legume that’s extinct in the wild, have germinated on Maui. Read more

