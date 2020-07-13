comscore Drone collisions in L.A. and isles suggest mounting danger | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Drone collisions in L.A. and isles suggest mounting danger

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:55 p.m.

Investigators think a small drone is responsible for causing the emergency landing of a news helicopter flying over Los Angeles last year — the latest sign of the growing risks of millions of civilian drones operating across the U.S. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Hawaii claimants seeking jobless aid end up with big PUA bills instead

Scroll Up