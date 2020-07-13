comscore Proposed Ewa Beach sea wall raises concerns | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Proposed Ewa Beach sea wall raises concerns

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:36 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Surfrider Oahu Chairman Ray Aivazian, left, and neighborhood residents Troy Guerrero and Mike Plowman stand near the shoreline of Puuloa Beach Park, near where a proposed wall is to be built.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Surfrider Oahu Chairman Ray Aivazian, left, and neighborhood residents Troy Guerrero and Mike Plowman stand near the shoreline of Puuloa Beach Park, near where a proposed wall is to be built.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM This is Ewa Beach area where wall is to be built. In challenge to Marine Corps Base Hawaii plan for 2,000 foot long steel sea wall fronting beach at its Ewa Beach firing range, Surfrider Foundation has written Secty of Navy demanding EIS examining potential impacts such as erosion of sand at adjacent shoreline of Puuloa Beach Park and neighborhoods.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    This is Ewa Beach area where wall is to be built. In challenge to Marine Corps Base Hawaii plan for 2,000 foot long steel sea wall fronting beach at its Ewa Beach firing range, Surfrider Foundation has written Secty of Navy demanding EIS examining potential impacts such as erosion of sand at adjacent shoreline of Puuloa Beach Park and neighborhoods.

When Ewa Beach resident Troy Guerrero heard a sea wall was being proposed for Marine Corps Base Hawaii’s Puuloa Range Training Facility, he wondered whether it would affect his nearby diving spot, where he’d observed a drop-off in some fish since 2013, when nine T-head groins were built to prevent sand erosion at Iroquois Point Beach to the east. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Hawaii claimants seeking jobless aid end up with big PUA bills instead

Scroll Up