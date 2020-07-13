comscore There’s good news for besieged ohia trees | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
There’s good news for besieged ohia trees

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:28 p.m.
  • DENNIS ODA / 2019 Ohia tree seedlings can last at least a year, especially in areas that have been de-weeded, according to a recently published study. Lawakua Aganos cradles tiny seeds from an ohia tree seed pod.

Researchers for the first time have shown that ohia seedlings can survive for at least a year in forests afflicted by rapid ohia death — a glimmer of hope for a beleaguered species that has lost more than a million individuals since the disease was discovered in Hawaii a decade ago. Read more

