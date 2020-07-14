The Electric Kitchen: Garden veggies add fresh touch

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While staying at home over the past few months, we have been discovering hidden talents and tackling DIY projects with family.

One popular project has been home planter boxes to grow herbs and vegetables. What are your go-to ingredients to add freshness to a dish?

This week, check out recipes featuring ingredients that are grown in many a home garden.

VEGGIE LASAGNA

>> Lasagna:

1 eggplant, sliced

2 teaspoons Italian dressing for grilling

2 teaspoons plus 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

6 large zucchini, sliced lengthwise for lasagna noodles, into flat thin pieces

5 large mushrooms, sliced

2 cups fresh spinach

1 (32-ounce) container ricotta cheese

2 cups fresh mozzarella cheese

10 cherry tomatoes, cut into quarters

Chopped parsley, for garnish

>> Sauce:

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes or tomato sauce

10 cherry tomatoes, quartered

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

1 teaspoon sugar

Salt and pepper, to taste

>> To make sauce: In a medium pot over medium heat, add olive oil and garlic and saute 1 minute. Add crushed tomatoes, tomatoes, basil and sugar. Simmer 15 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste; set aside.

>> To make lasagna: Heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly coat eggplant with Italian dressing; set aside. Lightly coat zucchini with 2 teaspoons olive oil; set aside.

In grill pan on medium-high, grill eggplant and zucchini until tender. Set aside.

In frying pan over medium-high, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil and saute mushrooms over medium-high; set aside.

In large casserole, start lasagna layers with a thin layer of sauce, followed by a layer eggplant and zucchini. Alternate with a layer of sauce, spinach and ricotta. Top with remaining sauce followed by mozzarella. Finally, top with cherry tomatoes.

Bake 30 minutes. Rest 20 minutes before serving. Garnish with parsley before serving.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (not including salt to taste): 330 calories, 20 g fat, 10 g saturated fat, 55 mg cholesterol,350 mg sodium, 19 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 10 g sugar, 20 g protein.

CARROT NOODLE STIR-FRY

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces

2 teaspoons plus 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

1 teaspoon sesame oil

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon honey

2-1/2 tablespoons shoyu, divided

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

5 slices ginger

6 medium carrots, spiralized into noodles

2 scallions, sliced

1-1/2 cups baby spinach

In large bowl, mix together chicken with 2 teaspoons vegetable oil, sesame oil, cornstarch, honey, 1-1/2 tablespoons shoyu and red pepper flakes. Marinate 30 minutes.

In wok, heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil over medium. Add ginger and fry until crispy, then add chicken and cook thoroughly. Add carrot noodles and stir 1 to 2 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon shoyu with scallions, stir 1 minute then turn off heat. Add spinach and stir until wilted. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 300 calories, 15 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 105 mg cholesterol, 800 mg sodium, 16 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 7 g sugar, 25 g protein.

GARDEN GNOCCHI

2 medium yellow squash, sliced

1 medium sweet red pepper, chopped

8 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 (16-ounce) package potato gnocchi

1/2 cup prepared Alfredo sauce

1/4 cup prepared pesto

Chopped fresh basil, for garnish

Heat oven to 450 degrees. On baking pan toss squash, red pepper and mushroom with olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast 20 minutes or until tender.

While veggies are roasting, in large pot, cook gnocchi according to package directions, drain and return to pot. Stir in roasted vegetables, mix with Alfredo sauce and pesto. Garnish with basil. Serves 4.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving: 450 calories, 19 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 35 mg cholesterol, 1,100 mg sodium, 58 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 12 g protein.

More Hawaiian Electric Co. recipes are available at hawaiianelectric.com.