OLIVE OIL ADDED TO MAVRO FOOD BOX

Produce and meal boxes offered through M by Chef Mavro now include products from Island Olive Oil Co.

Chef-owner Jeremy Shigekane has been partnering with De La Mesa Farms to assemble community supported agriculture boxes that serve four to six people for five to seven days.

The inaugural M X Island Olive Oil CSA box ($125) will be available Thursday through Saturday with farm-direct produce such as beets and fennel, a dozen Peterson’s Upland Farm eggs, premium extra-virgin olive oil (right) made from Spanish picual olives, and the chef’s vegetable stock, baguette, croutons (meant to be crumbled over ice cream) and ready-to-cook fish. A smaller bag ($60) is also available.

For details, ordering and pickup information go to mbychefmavrorestaurant.com or call 944-4714.

Shigekani plans to reopen Chef Mavro in August, and is dropping hints about the new menu he’s creating. He says he has been experimenting with bread ice cream, as well as a watercress cocktail incorporating Sumida Farms watercress.

OUTDOOR CELEBRATION ON 12TH AVENUE

12th Ave Grill now has outdoor seating and to celebrate is offering steak, shrimp and housemade sausage hot off the grill this weekend and next.

On the menu are steak skewers with pickled Serrano chimichurri ($15), shrimp skewers ($12), kiawe-smoked kielbasa ($9) and a mixed-grill special ($15).

Seatings start at 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Call 732-9469. The Kaimuki restaurant is at 1120 12th Ave.

A TEA PARTY AT HOME, THE MW WAY

Treat yourself and a friend to at-home elegance Sunday with an Afternoon Tea for Two, an MW Restaurant to-go tea special.

Enjoy a savory lineup of truffle egg salad sandwich, Kauai shrimp yuba summer roll and more, alongside sweet treats that include souffle cheesecake, macarons, and financiers. They come with lemon chamomile and mango peach teas. The set is $65.

Among add-ons are chichi dango ($5) or Regiis Ova Caviar by chef Thomas Keller and Shaoching Bishop ($135). A list of bubbly or rosé refreshments is available as well.

Pick up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at MW, 1538 Kapiolani Blvd. Order at 808ne.ws/tea or call 955-6505, ext. 2.

BEER GARDEN OPENS AT MERRIMAN’S

Merriman’s Honolulu is taking it slow when it comes to reopening, starting with a lunchtime Street Burger & Beer Garden that debuted last week.

The pop-up is open on the lanai, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., expanding to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily beginning Friday.

The menu includes grilled items such as Kobe beef hot dogs, Beyond Sausage vegan bratwurst, burgers and Mexican street corn. Prices are $10 and under. To wash it down: Waikiki Brewing Co. beers, Paradise Ciders, a cocktail of the day and the full Merriman’s wine list.

Through today, the staff is donating all tips to a fund that assists furloughed Merriman’s employes.

Merriman’s is in the Anaha complex, 1108 Auahi St., in Ward Village. Parties are limited to six or less; walk-in only. Call 215-0022.

MCDONALD’S SAYS THANKS FOR GIVING

Make a donation of $10 or more to a local foodbank on Thursday, and McDonald’s of Hawaii will reward your good deed with a 10-piece order of Chicken McNuggets.

To participate in the Thank You Thursday promotion, donate through the websites for Hawaii Foodbank on Oahu, Hawaii Foodbank Kauai or Hawaii Food Basket on Hawaii Island. A McNugget coupon will be mailed to you. On Maui, donate to the Maui Food Bank, then take your receipt to the Kahului McDonald’s to claim a coupon.

HAVE BREAKFAST AT BOGART’S ALL DAY

Bogart’s Cafe recently reopened for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with breakfast favorites available all day. These include the Breakfast Bagel and Mama’s Fried Rice that originally put the cafe on the map.

Beyond breakfast, Bogart’s has come a long way from its humble roots to deliver upscale dinner items such as seafood pasta with lobster, shrimp and clams, and Jidori chicken with brown butter sauce. The newest addition to the dinner menu is chilaquiles with sweet corn and Anaheim peppers.

Bogart’s is at 3045 Monsarrat Ave. Call 739-0999.

— Nadine Kam, Special to the Star-Advertiser

