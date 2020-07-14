Recipe: Tofu, eggplant dishes help cut back on meat in meals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Retired high school culinary teacher Cynthia Pratt has been experimenting with vegetarian meals, using the bounty from a weekly subscription produce box.

Her box has challenged her to come up with ways of using long eggplant, zucchini, sweet Ewa onions, kabocha squash, Okinawan sweet potatoes, corn, green onion, lemon grass, daikon and basil.

She offers these dishes “for people who may want to cut down on meat consumption as a way of rethinking their health and budgets.”

As an option, Pratt suggests stirring in a little brown sugar. For more of a variation, commercial Japanese curry cubes may be used in place of tikka masala sauce. Replace the garam masala with curry powder.

ROASTED TIKKA MASALA TOFU AND VEGETABLES

1 (20-ounce) block firm tofu, cut in 3/4-inch cubes

Olive oil, as needed

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 to 2 tablespoons garam masala dry spice

5 to 6 cups diced root vegetables (carrots, beets, potatoes cut in 1/2-inch cubes)

16 to 18 ounces prepared tikka masala sauce

Optional garnishes: Chopped cashews, almonds or pistachio; chopped cilantro or parsley

Arrange tofu pieces on lint-free towel on a rimmed cookie sheet or jelly roll pan. Cover with another towel and top with another cookie sheet. Place a heavy pot on top for 30 minutes to press out excess liquid.

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line another rimmed cookie sheet or jelly roll pan with parchment.

Place tofu in bowl. Drizzle with a little olive oil and sprinkle with salt, pepper and garam masala. Toss diced vegetables with more olive oil, salt and pepper. Arrange tofu and vegetables on parchment-covered pan.

Roast 25 minutes. Stir gently, then roast another 35 to 40 minutes.

Heat tikka masala in large pot. Add roasted tofu and vegetables. Add a couple tablespoons of water to prevent scorching, if needed. Heat only until hot. Serve atop rice. Garnish as desired. Serves 4 to 6.

USE A spiralizer to make “zoodles,” or substitute your favorite regular pasta noodle.

EGGPLANT ‘MEATBALLS’ WITH ZUCCHINI NOODLES

8 to 10 Asian eggplants

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup canned white beans, drained and mashed

2 to 3 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley or basil

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 cups panko (or more as needed)

4 to 5 zucchini (or 1 pound pasta noodles, cooked as directed)

3 to 4 cups marinara sauce (homemade or bottled)

Pierce eggplants and microwave on high until softened. Let cool, then scrape out pulp and discard skins. Chop pulp.

In a large bowl, mix pulp with eggs, beans, garlic, parsley, Parmesan, salt and pepper. Stir in panko. Shape into 2-inch balls.

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Place “meatballs” on a parchment- or foiled-lined baking sheet. Bake 25 to 28 minutes, until golden and firm.

To prepare zucchini noodles: Use spiralizer to cut zucchini into strips, discarding cores. Blanch zucchini in boiling water for 30 seconds. Drain and plunge into large bowl of ice water for 1 minute. Drain well. Zoodles may also be served raw.

Gently toss eggplant balls and zoodles or pasta with marinara sauce. Serve with extra Parmesan cheese. Serves 4 to 6.

Nutritional information unavailable.