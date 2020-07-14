comscore China blasted by U.S. for unlawful bullying in South China Sea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

China blasted by U.S. for unlawful bullying in South China Sea

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:16 p.m.
  • NAVY In May, the littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords conducted operations near the drillship West Capella contracted by Malaysia.

    NAVY

    In May, the littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords conducted operations near the drillship West Capella contracted by Malaysia.

  • NAVY The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) conducts routine operations near the Panamanian-flagged drill ship in West Capella on May 12. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to serve as a ready-response force.

    NAVY

    The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) conducts routine operations near the Panamanian-flagged drill ship in West Capella on May 12. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to serve as a ready-response force.

The United States stepped up its rhetoric and maybe its game Monday in a condemnation of what it called China’s unlawful bullying in the South China Sea. Read more

Previous Story
Critically endangered plant from Kahoolawe gets new life with more than 20 seedlings

Scroll Up