Hawaii fills one of its voids by scheduling Robert Morris in football

  By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
In the first step toward filling in the blanks, the University of Hawaii football team has secured an agreement to play Robert Morris University in a Sept. 26 game at Aloha Stadium. Read more

