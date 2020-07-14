Hawaii fills one of its voids by scheduling Robert Morris in football

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the first step toward filling in the blanks, the University of Hawaii football team has secured an agreement to play Robert Morris University in a Sept. 26 game at Aloha Stadium.

While UH attempts to rebuild a 2020 schedule rocked by four recent cancellations, Robert Morris, for the time being, is serving as the Rainbow Warriors’ season-opening opponent.

“I’m pleased we were able to fill one of our open dates with Robert Morris,” UH athletic director David Matlin said in a release. “With so much uncertainty surrounding the fall season, it was important to lock up a home game and try to salvage as close to a full schedule as possible. That said, the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and staff is still our number one priority, and we’ll make decisions with that in mind.”

Last week, Fordham announced it was withdrawing from its Sept. 12 game at Aloha Stadium over concerns about traveling during the pandemic. Fordham is located in The Bronx, and competes as a football affiliate of the Patriot League. Robert Morris essentially takes Fordham’s place — although not the same date — on the Warriors’ nonconference schedule.

UH is now seeking replacements for three opponents from the Pac-12, which announced last week it would play a league-only schedule this season. The Warriors were set to open the season on the road against Arizona on Aug. 29, play host to UCLA on Sept. 5, and travel to Oregon on Sept. 19.

A school official said UH is seeking to fill its nonconference schedule. That pursuit was to include a week-zero game on Aug. 29. But that now becomes complicated with Monday’s announcement that Gov. David Ige was extending the 14-day quarantine for incoming trans-Pacific travelers through August.

Robert Morris joins New Mexico State as the Warriors’ confirmed nonconference opponents. Robert Morris, which is located in Moon Township, Pa., is competing as an FCS independent this season while awaiting full membership into the Big South Conference.

Meanwhile, the Warriors, who began supervised workouts last week, are set to begin walk-through practices on Friday. The Warriors will stick to that timetable even though there is no game currently set for Aug. 29. NCAA-approved workout schedules are set by counting backward from a team’s season opener.