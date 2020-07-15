Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Turtles get breather from gawkers Today Updated 7:01 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Tourists — when they do come back — hardly need another reason to break rules. So folks worried about the crowds at Laniakea Beach gawking at the turtles there want to keep them away. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Tourists — when they do come back — hardly need another reason to break rules. So folks worried about the crowds at Laniakea Beach gawking at the turtles there want to keep them away. Now COVID-19 has presented a path for tackling an ongoing traffic problem at the North Shore site. Residents want to close the beach or, pandemic-style, allow people to cross the sand but not linger or congregate. There’s a petition online (chng.it/TtxDpzRd). Of course, when tourist crowds might reappear is an open question. Signage at sea wall better than gates Two years ago, the city shelled out $275,000 to settle a negligence claim by an elderly resident who alleged she was injured after falling through a railing gap along a sea wall connecting Leahi and Makalei beach parks. This month, signs were posted to alert pedestrians about potential danger of uneven pavement and breaking waves. The signage marks improvement over the initial fix: a complete blocking of the 100-yard Diamond Head area sea wall due to public safety concerns. That prompted public complaints that continued for more than two weeks — resulting in the city reopening full access. Previous Story Off the News: Some reprieve from Rapid Ohia Death