Off the News: Turtles get breather from gawkers

Tourists — when they do come back — hardly need another reason to break rules. So folks worried about the crowds at Laniakea Beach gawking at the turtles there want to keep them away. Now COVID-19 has presented a path for tackling an ongoing traffic problem at the North Shore site.

Residents want to close the beach or, pandemic-style, allow people to cross the sand but not linger or congregate. There’s a petition online (chng.it/TtxDpzRd). Of course, when tourist crowds might reappear is an open question.

Signage at sea wall better than gates

Two years ago, the city shelled out $275,000 to settle a negligence claim by an elderly resident who alleged she was injured after falling through a railing gap along a sea wall connecting Leahi and Makalei beach parks. This month, signs were posted to alert pedestrians about potential danger of uneven pavement and breaking waves.

The signage marks improvement over the initial fix: a complete blocking of the 100-yard Diamond Head area sea wall due to public safety concerns. That prompted public complaints that continued for more than two weeks — resulting in the city reopening full access.