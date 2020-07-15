comscore More military contracts could aid Hawaii economy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
More military contracts could aid Hawaii economy

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  "If we know that the military, especially here in Hawaii, is a multibillion industry, why aren't more companies actively pursuing it?" Jason Chung Vice president for military affairs, Military Affairs Council, Chamber of Commerce Hawaii

    “If we know that the military, especially here in Hawaii, is a multibillion industry, why aren’t more companies actively pursuing it?”

    Jason Chung

    Vice president for military affairs, Military Affairs Council, Chamber of Commerce Hawaii

The federal government inked about $2.3 billion in defense contracts in Hawaii in 2019, with about $1.3 billion going to local businesses, an official with the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii said Tuesday. Read more

