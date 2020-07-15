Texas running back commits to University of Hawaii football team

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Lone Star State is becoming a popular recruiting destination for the University of Hawaii football team.

All-purpose back Jordan “J” Johnson of Allen High became the latest Texas-reared player to accept a 2021 scholarship offer from the Rainbow Warriors. Johnson will put his commitment in writing on Dec. 16, the first day of the early-signing period for 2021 football prospects.

Johnson said he is 5 feet 10, 175 pounds, and capable of sprinting 40 yards in sub-4.5 seconds.

Johnson joins two other Texans — defensive back Cinque Williams of Carroll High and running back Da’Qualen “DQ” James of Lancaster High — as 2021 UH pledges. Mililani High linebacker Sonny Semeatu and Campbell High hybrid defender Peter Manuma also promised to sign 2021 letters with UH.

“It felt like home,” Johnson said of his decision. “I had a conversation with my mom and dad, and they were like, ‘do what your heart desires.’ I told them I’m really liking their staff and everything.”

Johnson said he felt comfortable with UH head coach Todd Graham and special teams coordinator/defensive line coach Dan Phillips, who was the point recruiter. Graham and Phillips had coached at Allen. Graham was Allen’s head coach and athletic director for five years through 2000.

“That also led into making my decision,” Johnson said of Graham’s ties. “He’s been to Allen, and he knows how everything goes, and how we’re family over there.”

Johnson was born in Dallas, and his family made the 27-mile move to Allen when he was in the fourth grade. Johnson was introduced to the sport watching his father play football. He was further enchanted watching the high school games under the Friday-night lights. Quarterback Kyler Murray, the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner and the NFL’s No. 1 pick in 2019, is an Allen alumnus.

“When I watched him play, it was so chaotic and loud and fun,” Johnson said of Murray. “You never knew what was going to happen. He kept you watching. Something interesting could always go on with him.”

That was the same with Johnson, who has thrived in the Eagles’ multiple offense. Johnson is a running back who also aligns in the slot or wide. “We’ll use the running back everywhere,” Johnson said.

As a junior in 2019, Johnson rushed for 763 yards, averaging 9.5 yards per carry. He also averaged 31.0 yards per reception. With a combined 12 touchdowns, Johnson scored every 7.25 touches.

Johnson’s skills extend beyond the football field. His studies earned him offers from Army and Navy. He is a creative artist. He also is a film buff who, until the pandemic, regularly attended Cinemark Allen 16 and XD. He has seen every movie from the Marvel universe. His favorite films involve Allen’s game and practice footage.

“We have a really good connection with the offensive line,” Johnson said. “We’re all confident in what we can do. I couldn’t do anything without the line.”