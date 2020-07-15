comscore Texas running back commits to University of Hawaii football team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Texas running back commits to University of Hawaii football team

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Lone Star State is becoming a popular recruiting destination for the University of Hawaii football team. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up