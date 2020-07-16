comscore Off the News: Reality of military brings real dollars | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: Reality of military brings real dollars

  • Today
  • Updated 6:55 p.m.

Chamber of Commerce Hawaii is working on a webinar format that aims to help connect cash-strapped small companies with a multibillion-dollar golden goose: military contracts. Read more

