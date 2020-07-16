Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Reality of military brings real dollars Today Updated 6:55 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Chamber of Commerce Hawaii is working on a webinar format that aims to help connect cash-strapped small companies with a multibillion-dollar golden goose: military contracts. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Chamber of Commerce Hawaii is working on a webinar format that aims to help connect cash-strapped small companies with a multibillion-dollar golden goose: military contracts. Last year, the federal government issued about $2.3 billion in defense contracts here, with much of that funding going to local businesses for services ranging from construction and engineering, to ship repair. This year, spending is likely to increase, according to the chamber’s Military Affairs Council. Opportunity benefiting the struggling local economy is welcome — especially welcome would be more funding for environmental cleanup and aina protections at military sites. Proposed sea wall needs deeper look An environmental assessment finding that a sea wall at the Puuloa Range Training Facility in Ewa Beach will have no significant impact is not going to be the last word on the subject — and that’s good. Surfrider Foundation O‘ahu, divers and others are challenging the study by Marine Corps Base Hawaii. The military says the 10-foot-high wall aims to stem erosion of berms, a safety feature of the training facility. But opponents say they’ve seen fish stocks decline, for one thing. It’s hard to dismiss eyewitness accounts. Previous Story Column: ICE order would’ve damaged higher ed