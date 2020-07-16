comscore Gift enables improvements to Diamond Head pocket park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Gift enables improvements to Diamond Head pocket park

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The City of Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation says it will be adding LED lighting and more updates at Makalei Beach Park by the end of this month, as the result of a donation. Kiyo Matsuoka made her way along the Diamond Head sea wall on Friday afternoon.

After a major face-lift in 2015 and 2016, Makalei Beach Park is going to get a little more work done. Read more

