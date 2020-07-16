Gift enables improvements to Diamond Head pocket park
By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:51 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
The City of Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation says it will be adding LED lighting and more updates at Makalei Beach Park by the end of this month, as the result of a donation. Kiyo Matsuoka made her way along the Diamond Head sea wall on Friday afternoon.