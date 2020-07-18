Amazon buys Servco lot at Sand Island

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A Servco spokesman confirmed the company closed the sale of the property with Amazon on Wednesday for an undisclosed amount.

The property that contains Servco’s Vehicle Processing Center and Auto Parts Center is located at 2101 Auiki St.

Mark Fukunaga, chairman and chief executive officer of Servco, said the sale culminates a process that started well before the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Fukunaga said the sale “provides a significant opportunity for both Servco and Amazon to invest more into our community by way of development and jobs creation.”

“At Servco, we remain 100% committed to our automotive and mobility businesses in Hawaii, and will reinvest much of our proceeds in new larger facilities outside of Honolulu’s urban core,” he added.

Mark Fukunaga is the grandson of the late Servco founder, Peter Fuku­naga. In 2019, the company — Hawaii’s largest distributor of To­yota, Lexus and Subaru vehicles —celebrated is 100th anniversary.

According to its website, Servco acquired the Sand Island property in 1987. The site was previously used by the U.S. Army.

City property records show the current total assessed land value for the 14.4-acre Sand Island property zoned for industrial use is estimated at $70.4 million. The assessed value for an industrial warehouse and three buildings on the property is approximately $5 million.

Amazon’s detailed plans for the site were not immediately known.

In a statement Friday, Amazon spokeswoman Shone Jemmott said, “Amazon is a dynamic business and we are constantly exploring new locations and weighing a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites to best serve communities.”

“This land purchase in Honolulu provides us with the flexibility to respond to our future network needs, and we’re excited to bring additional opportunities for the local community when plans develop further,” Jemmott said.