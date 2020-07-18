comscore Amazon buys Servco lot at Sand Island | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Amazon buys Servco lot at Sand Island

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:03 p.m.
  • Jamm Aquino / jaquino@staradvertiser.com The property is located next to Honolulu Harbor, several miles from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

A Servco spokesman confirmed the company closed the sale of the property with Amazon on Wednesday for an undisclosed amount. Read more

