comscore COVID-restricted campaigning, mail-in votes make for historic election | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

COVID-restricted campaigning, mail-in votes make for historic election

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A tester inputs a voter’s candidate selections onto a voting machine during a Hawaii Office of Elections test for the voting equipment for the 2020 Primary Election earlier this month.

Hawaii’s Aug. 8 statewide primary election will be unlike any other, with the first mail-in voting being conducted across the islands as COVID-19 prevents candidates from traditional door-to-door, face-to-face campaigning. Read more

