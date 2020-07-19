How to cast your vote in Hawaii’s 2020 Primary Election

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

How to cast your vote

Starting this week, registered voters will be receiving their ballot packets in the mail for Hawaii’s first vote-by-mail election. The packet will contain a ballot for the Aug. 8 primary election, a ballot secrecy sleeve, voting instructions and a postage-paid return ballot envelope for mailing via the U.S. Postal Service.

Elections for county mayor, council and prosecutor and the Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustees are nonpartisan. The top two candidates with the most votes in each race will advance to the Nov. 3 general election. However, if the top vote-getter captures a majority of votes cast, then that candidate is declared the winner outright.

Elections for U.S. Congress and the state Legislature are conducted by the party system. Voters must select a single political party preference, such as Democrat, Republican, Libertarian or Green, and vote only for candidates within that party preference. Votes for another political party will not be counted.

Here are the important points:

>> Signed ballot return envelopes must be received by the county clerk’s Elections Division by 7 p.m. on Election Day. For that reason, elections officials are advising voters to drop their ballots in the mail no later than Aug. 3 for rural areas and Aug. 5 for urban areas. Be sure to check for collection times. Ballots received after the deadline will not be accepted — regardless of postmark.

>> Procrastinators and those who prefer to drop off ballots or vote in person will have ample opportunity to do so, namely at voter service centers and designated places of deposit. Remember that the traditional polling places used in previous Hawaii elections are now a thing of the past.

>> Same-day registration is available at voter service centers. To register, you must complete a voter registration affidavit form, show proof of U.S. citizenship and Hawaii residency, and must be at least 18 years of age.

>> Voter service centers are open July 27 through 7 p.m. Aug. 8. (See list at right for locations and hours.)

>> Dates and hours vary for places of deposit, but the final collection will be at 7 p.m. on Election Day. (See list at right for locations and hours.)

>> For information: Visit elections.hawaii.gov or call 453-VOTE (8683); on the neighbor islands call toll-free 800-442-VOTE (8683).

Voter Service Centers

Voter service centers, open 10 business days prior to the election and on Election Day, provide accessible in-person voting, same-day voter registration and collection of voted ballots.

Dates and hours

>> July 27 to Aug. 7, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday

>> Aug. 8, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Honolulu

>> Honolulu Hale, 530 S. King St.

>> Kapolei Hale, 1000 Uluohia St.

Hawaii County

>> Aupuni Center, Conference Room 101, Pauahi St., No. 1, Hilo

>> West Hawaii Civic Center, Community Room Building G, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway, Kailua-Kona

Kauai County

>> Piikoi Building, Conference Room A/B, 4444 Rice St., Lihue

Maui County

>> Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, 395 Waena St., Wailuku

>> Mitchell Pauole Center, 90 Ainoa St., Kaunakakai

>> Lanai Police Station, 855 Fraser Ave., Lanai City

Places of deposit

Voters may drop off their ballot return envelopes to be collected by the county clerk’s Elections Divisions. Hours vary by location.

Honolulu

Open daily in accordance with regular park hours from July 21 through 7 p.m. Aug. 8.

>> Hawaii Kai Park and Ride, 240 Keahole St.

>> Kaneohe District Park, 45-660 Keaahala Road

>> Kahuku District Park, 56-170 Pualalea St.

>> Mililani Park and Ride, 95-1101 Ukuwai St.

>> Neal S. Blaisdell Park, 98-319 Kamehameha Highway, Aiea

>> Waianae District Park, 85-601 Farrington Highway

Open July 22 through Aug. 7, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 8

>> Honolulu Hale, 530 S. King St.

>> Kapolei Hale, 1000 Uluohia St.

Hawaii County

Open July 27 through Aug. 7, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 8.

>> Aupuni Center, Conference Room 101, Pauahi St. No. 1, Hilo

Open 24 hours a day from Aug. 3 through 7 p.m. Aug. 8.

>> Hawaii County Building, 25 Aupuni St., Hilo

>> Naalehu Police Station, 95-5355 Mamalahoa Highway

>> Pahoa Police Station, 15-2615 Keaau-Pahoa Road

>> Rodney Yano Hall, 82-6156 Mamalahoa Highway, Captain Cook

>> Waimea Police Station, 67-5185 Kamamalu St.

>> West Hawaii Civic Center, 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway, Kailua-Kona

Maui County

Open Aug. 3 through Aug, 8, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

>> Aloha Aina Center, 810 Kokomo Road, Haiku

Open 24 hours a day from Aug. 3 through 7 p.m. Aug. 8

>> Haiku Community Center, Hana Highway at Pilialoha Street

>> Hana Fire Station, 4655 Hana Highway

>> Kahului Fire Station, 200 Dairy Road

>> Kalana O Maui County Building, 200 S. High St., Wailuku

>> Kihei Fire Station, 11 Waimahaihai St.

>> Kula Fire Station, 50 Calasa Road

>> Lahaina Civic Center, 1840 Honoapiilani Highway

>> Makawao Fire Station, 134 Makawao Ave.

>> Napili Fire Station, 4950 Hanawai St.

>> Paia Community Center, 252 Hana Highway

>> Wailea Fire Station, 300 Kilohana Drive

Open July 27 through Aug. 7, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 8.

>> Lanai Police Station, Conference Room, 855 Fraser Ave., Lanai City

>> Mitchell Pauole Center, Conference Room, 90 Ainoa St., Kaunakakai

>> Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, 395 Waena St., Wailuku

Kauai County

Open 24 hours a day from Aug. 3 through 7 p.m. Aug 8

>> Hanalei Fire Station, 5-4390 Kuhio Highway

>> Hanapepe Fire Station, 1-3787 Kaumualii Highway

>> Kalaheo Fire Station, 2-2480 Kaumualii Highway

>> Kapaa Fire Station, 4-757 Kuhio Highway

Open Aug. 3 through Aug. 7, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

>> Kapule Building Lobby, 4444 Rice St., Lihue

Open July 27 through Aug. 7, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 8.

>> Elections Division, Office of the County Clerk, 4386 Rice St., Room 101, Lihue

Open July 27 through Aug. 7, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 8.

>> Piikoi Building, Conference Room A/B, 4444 Rice St., Lihue