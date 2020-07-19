comscore Parties agree to fix park issues at Haleiwa eatery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Parties agree to fix park issues at Haleiwa eatery

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:37 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2016 Hale’iwa Beach House was cited by the state Department of Health for expanding its seating capacity without enlarging its wastewater system, which led to sewage spilling onto property near a fishpond.

Owners of Hale‘iwa Beach House, the city and the state have reached a settlement to cure sewage and parking issues. Read more

