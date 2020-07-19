comscore Veteran politicos and newcomers vie for Honolulu mayor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Veteran politicos and newcomers vie for Honolulu mayor

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The 15 candidates vying to become Honolulu’s next mayor can be divided into two camps: those trying to persuade voters that these unprecedented times require a leader with political experience and those who argue the COVID-19 crisis demands fresh and creative thinking from someone outside government. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaiian Telcom hosting telehealth event
Next Story
Vital statistics: July 10 to July 16, 2020

Scroll Up